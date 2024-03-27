Chelsea injury blow as club confirm midfielder is out for the rest of the season

Chelsea have confirmed that Romeo Lavia is now set to miss the rest of the season through injury in a huge blow for the club and the player who joined them from Southampton last summer.

The talented 20-year-old looked a hugely promising talent with his performances for the Saints last term, but he’s played just one competitive game for his new club Chelsea since his summer move.

As now confirmed on Chelsea’s official website, Lavia will not play again this season after a setback in his recover from the injury that has derailed pretty much his entire campaign so far.

Lavia injury blow confirmed by Chelsea

An official statement from the Blues read: “Midfielder Romeo Lavia is to unfortunately miss the remainder of our 2023-24 campaign following a setback in his recovery.

“Recent medical assessments have confirmed that Lavia, who sustained a significant thigh injury against Crystal Palace back in December, will not feature again this season.”

This is certainly a big blow for CFC after they invested a lot in Lavia, who could surely have made a really positive impact on this team this season if he’d been fit.

The Belgium international is surely still a player with a big future, but it will be some time before we see him back to full fitness and capable of fulfilling his true potential.

Chelsea also signed Moises Caicedo to bolster their midfield in the summer, while Enzo Fernandez joined the previous January, so Mauricio Pochettino does have other options, even if Lavia would also surely have been good enough to start a lot of games.

Fans of the west London giants will now just have to hope Lavia can recover fully in time for the summer so he can take part in pre-season and perhaps enjoy some better luck in his second year with the club.