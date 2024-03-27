Leeds United have been pushing hard towards automatic promotion back to the Premier League since the turn of the year and should they get there, two new signings could be on the way.

The Whites are currently top of the English second division, one point ahead of Leicester with a game over the Foxes. Ipswich Town are only one point behind that pair and the end of the campaign is set up to be very exciting.

Leeds will be hoping to secure promotion as early as possible as it will help planning for next season easier.

The Yorkshire club already have two deals they want to complete as Farke looks to strengthen his defence and midfield.

The Championship club will look to complete the permanent signing of Joe Rodon from Tottenham over the summer as the Wales star has been very impressive this season at Elland Road. The Premier League club have set an asking price of around £12m to £15m and it remains to be seen if Leeds will pay that.

When it comes to the midfield, Farke has his sights set on Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley, who has been enjoying an excellent campaign north of the border. The Denmark international has an impressive 11 goals and 13 assists from midfield this season; form which has earned the former MK Dons player a hefty £25m price tag.

These two players would be great additions to Leeds’ squad and more will follow if they are playing in the Premier League next season.