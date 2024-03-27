Leicester City youngster Victor Kristiansen has reportedly played his last game for the Foxes after spending this season on loan at Bologna.

The 21-year-old left-back joined Leicester last season but didn’t make that much of an impression while he played just 12 times for the club and they ended up being relegated from the Premier League.

Kristiansen then went out on loan to Bologna this season and it seems he’s now increasingly likely to stay with the Serie A side permanently.

According to reports in Italy, Kristiansen has impressed his employers with Bologna, and they’re now ready to do whatever it takes to sign the Denmark international permanently.

Leicester will surely have to sell after recent Financial Fair Play issues came to light, so this seems like an obvious opportunity for them to make some money from selling a player, who will surely be keen to move on from the King Power Stadium anyway.