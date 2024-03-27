“I can no longer perform” – Lionel Messi confirms when he will retire from football

Football fans are dreading the day Lionel Messi decides to hang up his boots and the World Cup winner has hinted at when he plans to stop playing.

The Inter Miami star is widely regarded as the best player to ever play the game and football fans will never see anyone like the Argentine star again.

At the age of 36, the forward has achieved everything in football and had his crowning moment in 2022 as he helped Argentina win the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Messi has enjoyed his life since and moved to Inter Miami last year as it was something he wanted to do for his family and to enjoy his last years as a footballer.

The Argentina star will now be looking to win more trophies for the MLS franchise and there is a Copa America to be won during the summer with Argentina.

Retirement is not too far away for the Barcelona legend and he has given some insight into when he plans to call it a day.

Lionel Messi says he will keep playing as long as he feels good

“I know that as soon as I believe that I can no longer perform, or no longer enjoy the game, or not able to help my teammates, then I will stop,” Messi said about his retirement via Fabrizio Romano.

“For my retirement, it will not matter what age I am. If I feel good, I will keep playing.”

Messi has a contract with Inter Miami until 2025 and it remains unclear what his plans are after that. New goals may arise for the Argentine superstar over the coming years but it seems that he is already content with his career and is just playing football for fun, which he more than deserves.