Fabrizio Romano names Liverpool’s second choice manager target behind Xabi Alonso

Liverpool are looking for a new manager at the end of the season as Jurgen Klopp has decided to leave the club after a nine-year spell filled with huge success.

The Merseyside club is in the market looking for a new manager with names like Xabi Alonso, Roberto De Zerbi and Ruben Amorim being linked with the Anfield job.

Several reports have suggested that former Reds midfielder Alonso is the frontrunner to take over from Klopp.

Liverpool have identified their managerial targets

However, football journalist Fabrizio Romano has now revealed who the Reds’ second choice is to succeed Klopp.

In an interview with the Men in Blazers Podcast, Romano stated that Sporting manager Ruben Amorim is now ranked second in the competition to take over as manager of Liverpool.

“Ruben Amorim is a concrete candidate for the Liverpool job. I think he is in position number two at this moment from what I’m told. He also has a release clause in his new contract at Sporting. It is difficult to negotiate with Portuguese clubs, especially for special people like Ruben Amorim, but for sure the interest from Liverpool is there. I think Amorim is in position number two, he is a candidate for the Liverpool job at this moment more than Roberto De Zerbi,” Romano said.

In addition to leading Sporting to domestic success, his tactical prowess and strategic vision have earned him two Taca da Liga medals, solidifying his place as one of Europe’s most promising managerial prospect.