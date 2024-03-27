Liverpool star’s father confirms he hasn’t lost hope of a move to Spain

Liverpool fans have not fully recovered from the shock of Jurgen Klopp leaving their club at the end of the season.

Now one of their best players could be heading out of the club soon, with his father confirming that a future move to Spain cannot be ruled out.

The startling assertion that he and his son “haven’t lost hope” in their future transfer to Spain came from Luis Diaz’s father.

Diaz has been a successful signing for Liverpool

After joining in an initial £37 million from FC Porto in January 2022, the Colombian forward has gone on to score 22 goals and dish out 13 assists in 86 appearances.

He is valued at €75 million (£64 million) and is currently contracted until 2027.

Although he seemed to like his life at Anfield, his father, Mane, has lately revealed that the two of them were considering moving to Spain and that they had been holding out on joining La Liga.

“There was never anything serious with Real Madrid or Atlético. Liverpool were always more determined and concrete to sign Luis. We haven’t lost our hope yet. Luis is playing well and Spanish clubs are always active in the market”, told SER, as quoted by Metro.

Liverpool fans are nervous before the transfer window

Considering how important Diaz has been this season, most supporters will be upset by such remarks.

The Colombian has scored 11 times for Liverpool this season and provided five assists.

With Mo Salah and Virgil Van Dijk being linked with moves away from the club, another star possibly leaving the club would anger the Liverpool faithful.

Salah has been linked with a move away to the Saudi Pro League while the Dutch defender stated that he would assess his future after Klopp’s departure.

The Reds are actively looking for a manager to succeed Klopp at Anfield with former player Xabi Alonso leading the race to take charge of the Premier League club.