Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush has been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga and clubs like Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are keen on signing him.

The Egyptian striker has been in impressive form this season, scoring 15 goals and picking up six assists in all competitions. Liverpool are keeping tabs on him along with the two other Premier League clubs and it remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with an official bid.

The report from SportBILD via SportWitness claims that the three English clubs could offer around €50-60 million for the Egyptian. Liverpool could lose Mohamed Salah at the end of the season and Marmoush could be an interesting alternative.

Salah will enter the final year of his contract in the summer and Liverpool could be under pressure to cash on him if he does not sign and extension with them.

Liverpool will need to replace his goalscoring output and creativity. Marmoush has proven himself in the Bundesliga, but it remains to be seen whether he is ready for the step up to the Premier League. It could be a major challenge replacing his compatriot at Anfield.

The report adds that the striker dreams of a move to the Premier League and it is fair to assume that the opportunity to join a big club like Liverpool will be a tempting proposition.

Tottenham and Newcastle want Omar Marmoush

Tottenham need more quality in the attack as well. They are yet to replace Harry Kane properly and the striker should prove to be a quality addition. The 25-year-old could lead the line for Tottenham next season and solve their goalscoring problems..

Similarly, Newcastle need an alternative to Callum Wilson. Wilson has been an important prayer for them, but he can be quite unreliable in terms of availability. Alexander Isak is the only other reliable striker at the club. The Magpies must invest in a quality goalscorer and Marmoush fits the profile.