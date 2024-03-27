Man City ahead of Barcelona and Real Madrid to sign Bayern Munich star

According to reports, Barcelona and Real Madrid are trailing Manchester City in the competition to recruit Joshua Kimmich from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Kimmich is reportedly a target for Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City for the summer transfer window, as per a report by the Spanish publication Fichajes.

The Premier League winners are now the front-runners to sign the 29-year-old from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, moving ahead of both the La Liga heavyweights.

Man City are keen to sign Kimmich

During his time at Bayern Munich, Kimmich has established himself as one of the world’s top right-backs and midfielders.

The German international has advanced significantly over the past nine years after joining the Allianz Arena from VfB Stuttgart in July 2015.

With Die Roten, Kimmich has taken home every trophy, including the treble. However, he has an unclear future at the Bundesliga team after a disappointing 2023–24 season.

With Toni Kroos and Luka Modric getting older, Kimmich is supposedly Real Madrid’s top summer target while the Catalans want him to join them ahead of their rivals as they seek a replacement of Sergio Busquets.

Joshua Kimmich to Man City?
The Germany star has been linked with a move away from the Allianz Arena for quite some time, with Newcastle United, Liverpool and Arsenal also mentioned as his next possible destination.

Man City manager admires the German midfielder

Guardiola has been pressuring Man City to sign him this summer. In terms of first team squad depth, the Citizens lack a replacement of Rodri.

The German international, however, could form a promising midfield partnership with De Bruyne and Rodri.

The 29-year-old is reportedly valued at €60 million by the Bavarians. Paying that amount would not be an issue for the cash-rich Man City.

The opportunity to reunite with his former boss Guardiola would appeal to Kimmich.

