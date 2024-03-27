Man City vs Arsenal Kicks-Off at 4:30pm on Sunday and will be the biggest game of the season.

Man City v Arsenal Kick-off time and TV Channel:

UK viewers will be able to tune into Sky Sports from 4 p.m. for all the coverage of Man City vs Arsenal. Man City v Arsenal is scheduled to kick off at 4.30 p.m.

The network’s coverage on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will include all the pre-match build-up, the match, and post-match analysis and interviews.

For those fans who are looking to stream the event, the match will also be available on the Sky Go app with coverage starting at the same time.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners will travel to the Etihad Stadium on 31 March for a match that could decide where this season’s Premier League title ends up.

And while fans’ attention will be on how fellow title contenders Liverpool do against Brighton and Hove Albion just a few hours before, Arteta and Pep Guardiola will not want any distractions hampering their pre-match preparations.

You can find all you need to know about this weekend’s mouth-watering matchup below.

Possible Man City vs Arsenal lineups:

Man City team news

The defending champions’ pre-match preparations were thrown into chaos after both Kyle Walker and John Stones picked up injuries while on international duty with England earlier this week.

Although Walker is a contender to start against Arsenal, Stones is ruled out after Gareth Southgate confirmed he had suffered an abductor issue.

Elsewhere, Manuel Akanji also picked up an injury while with Switzerland, leaving Josko Gvardiol in line to feature alongside Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake.

Goalkeeper Ederson is also ruled out following a muscle tear he sustained during the 1-1 draw against Liverpool earlier in the month. Stefan Ortega is expected to start.

There is some good news though — although both Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne were doubts following groin problems, the pair have recently taken part in training with the latter now expected to play.

Possible XI: Stefan Ortega, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Josko Gvardiol, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Erling Haaland.

Arsenal team news

It hasn’t been just City who have suffered at the hands of the recent international break.

Sunday’s visitors have been sweating on the availability of Bukayo Saka after the winger was forced to withdraw from the England squad. However, the 22-year-old is expected to start on the weekend despite the initial concerns.

Elsewhere, Leandro Trossard is expected to start ahead of Gabriel Martinelli, who has been nursing a foot injury.

There could also be a rare start for Gabriel Jesus. Despite carefully managing his game time, Arteta could throw the Brazilian into the mix against his former club. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the South American start from the bench given Kai Havertz’s fine form though.

One ex-City player unlikely to start is Oleksandr Zinchenko though – the Ukraine international has recently lost his place to the in-form Jakub Kiwior and reinstating the 27-year-old is not something Arteta is expected to do.

Finally, despite pulling out of the Brazil squad for this month’s fixtures, Gabriel is set to start alongside Willian Saliba and Ben White with David Raya completing the Gunners’ defence.

Possible XI: David Raya, Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Jakub Kiwior, Declan Rice, Jorginho, Martin Odegaard, Leandro Trossard, Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz.

Head-to-head: Man City favourites but Gunners have won last two

Man City vs Arsenal is one of England’s most-played fixtures.

Easter Sunday’s matchup will be the 111th encounter between the two teams, and with so much at stake, it could be the best one yet.

Arsenal have the best head-to-head record against Sunday’s opponents. The Londoners have beaten Man City on 100 occasions and drawn 45 times. Guardiola’s men will be looking to win the fixture for the 66th time in their history.

Irrespective of Arsenal’s historic dominance, it has been in more recent times that Man City have had the most success. The Manchester giants have won eight of their last 10 meetings against Arsenal.

The Gunners will be feeling quietly confident though. Arteta’s side boasts the matchup’s last two wins including a hugely significant 1-0 win in the reverse fixture in October last year.