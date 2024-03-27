Manchester United have been linked with the move for the Juventus midfielder Teun Koopmeiners.

The Dutch international is reportedly a target for Liverpool as well but Manchester United believe that they could have an edge in the transfer race.

According to a report from Gazzetta Dello Sport via SportWitness, Manchester United believe that they have a strong relationship with the Italian club after negotiating the transfers of Amad Diallo and Rasmus Hojlund in recent years.

It will be interesting to see if they can convince Atalanta to sell the midfielder to them in the summer.

The 25-year-old midfielder has established himself as a key player for the Italian outfit and he has 12 goals across all competitions this season. He is expected to cost around €60 million in the summer and Manchester United could certainly use someone with his skill set.

The Dutch international will add creativity, control and goals to the Manchester United midfield. The Red Devils have struggled to dominate midfield contests this season and they need to bring in a quality playmaker like Koopmeiners and a reliable defensive midfielder.

It will be interesting to see if they can beat Liverpool to his signature.

Manchester United certainly have the financial muscle to pay €60 million for the player but they will have to finish the season strongly and secure European qualification in order to attract top players.

Liverpool want Teun Koopmeiners as well

Koopmeiners will probably want to join a big club capable of winning major trophies and joining a club in the Champions league will be an attractive proposition for him. Manchester United are currently sixth in the league table and it remains to be seen where they finish.

A move to Liverpool would be an exciting opportunity for the player as well. The Reds are currently pushing for the league title and they are likely to finish in the top four. They have the finances to sign the player as well and it will be interesting to see where the Dutch international ends up.