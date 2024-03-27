Man United are monitoring 23-year-old Premier League star, midfielder set to replace Casemiro

Man United are looking to move on from Casemiro and the Manchester club have identified Wolves’ Joao Gomes as a replacement for the 32-year-old ahead of the new season.

This summer is a major one for the Premier League giants as it is the first to be overseen by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos, with the new part-owners looking to put a marker down related to how they will operate at Old Trafford going forward.

The first decision they will have to make is whether to keep Erik ten Hag or not and then it will be to add quality players to the Man United squad.

Casemiro is one big star up for sale and there are many reasons for this. The Brazilian is 32 years old and is also the highest earner at United. The midfielder earns a massive £350k-a-week at the Manchester club and is not putting in performances worthy of that salary.

According to Sport, Man United have identified Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes as a replacement for the former Real Madrid star.

Why is Wolves’ Joao Gomes Man United’s preferred option?

Gomes joined Wolves from Flamengo last year and the 23-year-old has already impressed many in the Premier League. The central midfielder has become a key member of Gary O’Neil’s team and has featured in 28 matches this season across all competions for the Midlands side.

The Brazilian can play as a centre midfielder or as a holding midfielder and that bit of versatility could be very useful to Erik ten Hag.

Gomes has a contract at Wolves until 2028 and therefore, any transfer fee will be an expensive one. The Premier League club paid Flamengo £15m for the player in January 2023 and it is safe to say, United will not be getting the 23-year-old for that price.