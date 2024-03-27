It has been reported that Manchester United have increased their offer for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Netherlands international and the Red Devils have already been linked on many occasions.

According to reports, Man United made Barcelona an offer of €90 million for de Jong.

El Nacional claims that De Jong, who was before seen as essential, is now one of the players that might leave, which would be a significant development for the Catalan giants.

This action is purportedly a component of Barcelona’s larger plan, spearheaded by Deco, to reduce financial strains by unloading top earners prior to making new signings.

Man United have made an offer for de Jong

Joan Laporta, the president of Barcelona, reportedly has an offer of €90 million from Man United on the table and De Jong is no longer untouchable.

After overseeing De Jong during a fruitful tenure at Ajax, Man Utd manager Ten Hag “wants to reunite with one of his fetish footballers.”

The Dutch midfielder, who is also linked to Bayern Munich, is cited on several occasions as the one chosen to leave Barca and clean up the accounts, meaning that Spanish club would be getting rid of one of the highest salaries in the entire locker room.

de Jong would add talent and depth to Man United

This possible purchase of de Jong will fit with Man United’s philosophy and further bolster the squad.

A number of midfielders are expected to leave Old Trafford in the summer and the Dutch midfielder would be ideal for the Red Devils.

Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Sofyan Amrabat all have uncertain futures at the club.

De Jong’s sale may have a big effect on Barcelona tactically as well as financially because the club would lose a player who is very much a part of their ideology.

It also gives Barcelona a chance to regroup and get back on track financially.