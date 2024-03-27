Manchester United are considering appointing Wolves manager Gary O’Neil about taking a coaching role at Old Trafford.

New co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is looking to reshape the structure of the club by appointing a coach rather than a manager.

According to a report from ESPN, the Red Devils want to appoint O’Neil but they are unsure whether he would replace Erik ten Hag or work alongside him.

Nonetheless, the report notes that “no decisions have been made” on Ten Hag’s future as of yet.

Man United have not made a decision on ten Hag

Ten Hag may have had some breathing room after United’s exciting FA Cup victory against Liverpool before the international break, but the club’s leadership has not yet decided whether or not to keep him on for the upcoming season.

As Ratcliffe and company consider whether Ten Hag is the right man to lead the team into the future, they have been linked with Gareth Southgate, Thomas Frank and Roberto De Zerbi in the last few days.

Although O’Neil has been informed that the Red Devils are considering him, it is unknown what kind of job they are willing to offer.

O’Neil may be a part of the Red Devils’ plans to reorganise their coaching staff this summer.

Wolves have a three-year deal with him, so if Man United step up their interest, they would probably have to pay compensation.

Man United continue their off the pitch appointments

Ratcliffe would be making another bold move off the pitch if O’Neil decides to sign with Man United.

He has already managed to lure Omar Berrada, a highly regarded man, away from Manchester City, and this summer he will assume the role of CEO.

The Red Devils are also eyeing Newcastle United’s Dan Ashworth to become their new sporting director.

A number of further changes are expected at Old Trafford in the summer under the new leadership of Ratcliffe.