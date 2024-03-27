Manchester United are looking to bring in a quality central defender at the end of the season and they are keeping tabs on Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano.

According to Rudy Galetti, the defender is open to an experience away from the Bundesliga and therefore he is on the list at Manchester United. It will be interesting to see if the Red Devils decide to come forward with an official proposal to sign the 25-year-old French international defender at the end of the season.

Galetti claims that the future of Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire is uncertain at Old Trafford and Manchester United are looking at Jean-Clair Todibo and Antonio Silva as well. It will be interesting to see who they end up signing eventually.

Dayot Upamecano can be inconsistent at times

Upamecano has proven his quality in the Bundesliga, but he can be inconsistent at times. He will have to cut out the errors from his game in order to truly thrive at the highest level. He will be up against top class players in the Premier League and the Bayern Munich defender will need to improve.

Apart from his defensive qualities, the Frenchman will add control and composure at the back with his distribution. He is an impressive passer and his presence will allow Manchester United to build from the back.

Ideally, Manchester United should look to bring in more than one central defender in the summer. Jonny Evans will move on in the summer and he will need to be replaced as well.

A move to the Premier League will be an exciting opportunity for Upamecano and he will hope that Manchester United can secure an agreement with Bayern Munich in the coming months.