Manager admits winger is on his way to Newcastle next season

Feyenoord are set to lose Newcastle United loanee Yankuba Minteh at the end of the season.

After scoring eight goals and providing three assists in 29 appearances so far this season, the youngster has impressed on his loan spell to the Eredivisie side.

Following his interview with Ziggo Sport, Feyenoord manager Arne Slot offers some words on the Newcastle star with FR12.

Newcastle loanee has impressed in Eredivisie

The coach is devastated that Minteh may soon leave the Eredivisie team, even if he still thinks the player will continue to grow.

“He has mostly played a lot in his native country, where very little tactics are involved. When you’re that fast, though, it’s a huge weapon. One action and he’s gone, then you don’t catch up with him either. I think his choices are already getting better in the final stages. The only annoying thing for us is that if his choices get really good, he probably won’t play with us anymore,” said Slot.

It looks like Newcastle United are keen to call him back from his loan spell at the Dutch club.

However, it remains to be seen if he will be given the chance to prove himself at the Premier League club.

He was signed by the Magpies for €8 million from Odense last summer.

Minteh is determined to make it at Newcastle United

Minteh won’t be 20 until the end of July, so the main question for him this summer will be whether Eddie Howe keeps him on loan to get additional first team experience elsewhere or incorporates him into Newcastle United’s squad for the start of the 2024–2025 season.

The 19-year-old winger stated earlier this month that while he was having a great time at Feyenoord, the question was not if, but when he would get to play in the Premier League for the Magpies.

In only his previous five games, the Magpies loan star has netted four goals and provided an assist.