Newcastle told to pay €30 million for highly-rated defender

Newcastle United are keen on signing Dean Huijsen from Juventus at the end of the season.

The 18-year-old defender has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months and it will be interesting to see if Newcastle can secure his services.

According to a report from De Telegraaf, Newcastle will have to pay €30 million in order to sign the highly-rated defender. They will face competition from German club Borussia Dortmund for his services.

Newcastle are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world and they have the financial resources to pay the reported €30 million asking price for the 18-year-old.

Huijsen is a talented young defender with huge potential and he could easily justify the investment in the coming seasons. The transfer could easily look like a bargain in the long term.

Dean Huijsen would be a long-term investment for Newcastle

Newcastle have Sven Botman as the only reliable central defender at their disposal right now and they need to bring in more depth in the summer. The Juventus defender would be a long term investment for them.

The 18-year-old is currently on loan at Roma but he has not been a regular starter for them. If Newcastle can promise him ample first team action, a move to the Premier League will be an attractive proposition for the player.

Regular football in England could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential.

Newcastle have had a disappointing season this year and they will be hoping to bounce back strongly next season. They will need to plug the gaps in their squad in order to do well and improving their defence should be one of their priorities. They have been quite vulnerable at the back and they cannot hope to secure a top four finish without quality defenders next season.