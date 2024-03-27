Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly obsessed with the idea of signing Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

Amid reports that the Spaniard is set to leave the Premier League next year, the Man City manager is interested in signing the Brazilian midfielder.

The former manager of Barcelona and Bayern Munich is set to complete his eighth season at the Etihad Stadium.

He has won the Premier League five times while at the Manchester club, and he hoisted the Champions League trophy last season as his team completed the treble.

Man City manager wants to sign Newcastle midfielder

According to Spanish publication Fichajes, Guardiola is reportedly keeping an eye on summer moves and he is keen to sign the Brazilian international.

In the 2022 January transfer window, the Magpies defeated Arsenal in the race to sign him for about £40 million.

As per the report in Fichajes, the Man City manager is ‘obsessed’ with signing Guimaraes and it would cost him around £85m to sign the Newcastle United star.

Guimaraes’ contract is said to have a £100 million release clause, and it’s been reported that a record transfer fee is necessary to complete the move.

Newcastle could be forced to sell their most prized asset as they are looking to balance their books.

Man City receive encouragement to sign Newcastle star

The Magpies need to sell players in order to generate funds for new signings and Guimaraes could be the player they could cash in on.

Sweden international striker Alexander Isak has also been mentioned as one of the players who could possibly leave St. James’ Park at the end of the season.

Guimaraes has been one of Newcastle’s shining stars under Eddie Howe. The Brazilian contributed greatly to their successful campaign last season.

He helped the Magpies to qualify for the Champions League and the Carabao Cup final last season.