The finest young players at Crystal Palace have been given more attention by manager Oliver Glasner, who recently took charge of the club.

Recently released video from the warm-weather training camp in Marbella features Danny Imray, Franco Umeh, and Kaden Rodney, who are all academy stars.

After returning to the club from the camp, another young player has been spotted in training.

The young Roshaun Mathurin has been seen training with the team. The player has a nickname ‘Trialist B’.

After making an impression in many trial games while playing under the tag Trialist B, the 20-year-old acquired the nickname.

When Mathurin was released from Tottenham in June 2023, he immediately received an opportunity to sign a professional deal at Selhurst Park because of his outstanding accomplishments as Trialist B.

In recent training footage that Crystal Palace have uploaded on Palace TV, the winger has been spotted.

Glasner is evaluating the potential Palace already have on the squad while determining what he needs to acquire in the summer transfer window.

By stepping up, Mathurin might save millions for Crystal Palace.

In 15 Premier League 2 appearances thus far this season, the Londoner has three goals and four assists.

The new manager has opened the door for young players to prove their worth and cement their place in the first team squad.

This is an encouraging sign from the new manager, who is carefully assessing all his options before making moves in the transfer market.

As with players like Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tyrick Mitchell, Palace will be hopeful that one of these gifted young players can follow in their footsteps.