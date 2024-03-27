A number of the Scotland supporters at Hampden last night noisily booed the Northern Ireland national anthem.

Before the friendly game in Mount Florida, both sides queued up to hear God Save the King playing over the national stadium’s sound system.

Prior to their Euro 2024 warm-up match, the home supporters expressed their disapproval of the visiting team’s national anthem.

As the Northern Ireland players, their coaching staff, and supporters sung the anthem, audible jeers could be heard from the stands in the stadium.

Scotland fans reacted angrily to the national anthem

The video below, posted on social media platform X, shows how the supporters reacted to the national anthem in the warm-up match.

Scotland fans booing God Save The King tonight at Hampden Park pic.twitter.com/gtbX3EYJOR — Scottish Football Away Days (@days_scottish) March 26, 2024

Their behaviour has received attention from the media and the fans, with some criticising how they reacted.

Following Conor Bradley’s first-half goal that put Scots ahead 1-0 over Northern Ireland, Scotland supporters also jeered at the end of the match.

Bradley broke his duck as an international player by taking advantage of a mistake made by Nathan Patterson, cutting into the penalty area, and hammering a looping attempt into the upper right corner of the goal.

Scotland fans have done this before

Scottish supporters engaged in a similar behavior during their home match against England in September, a match that they ultimately lost 3-1.

Similar events have also occurred at club games. Prior to last month’s Carabao Cup final matchup between Liverpool and Chelsea, the national anthem was muted by a furious outburst from Liverpool supporters.

A tiny group of Northern Ireland supporters returned the favor by jeering as Flower of Scotland reverberated around Hampden.

While Scotland prepare for its Group A matches against Germany, Switzerland, and Hungary in June, Northern Ireland, having missed out on qualifying for Euro 2024, will focus on the Nations League in September.