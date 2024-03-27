Liverpool and Premier League legend Steven Gerrard has revealed that he regrets not playing under Jose Mourinho but he claims that he is happy to turn down the offer from Chelsea.

Having guided the Reds to the Champions League in 2005 and earned man of the match for his performance in the final against AC Milan in Istanbul, Gerrard was attracting interest from clubs all over the world.

Chelsea reportedly made a record-breaking contract offer to the midfield player, but he declined it in order to stay with the Merseyside club.

Gerrard could have played for Liverpool’s Premier League rivals

Rick Parry, the CEO of Liverpool, even went so far as to claim that Gerrard had been “lost” to Chelsea, with the midfielder willing to join Liverpool’s Premier League rivals at one stage.

However, the England international later performed a U-turn and stayed with his boyhood club until 2015.

“I love the manager, I love the man,” Gerrard told Rio Ferdinand’s FIVE YouTube channel of Mourinho.

“I’ve had a distant relationship with him for many many years. But, I have regrets for not playing for the man and the coach because I know he would’ve made me a better player.

“I know we would’ve added more trophies to what I’ve already won.

“But, looking back now, I have no regrets not signing for Chelsea, I don’t regret not signing for Chelsea at all. I’m happy with the decision I made.”

Gerrard failed to win the Premier League title

With Liverpool, Gerrard went on to win an FA Cup, a League Cup, and a Community Shield. He acknowledges that if he had chosen to move to Stamford Bridge, he would have added more medals to his cabinet and improved as a player under the Special One.

The legendary midfielder failed to win the Premier League title in his career and that is something missing from his achievements.

The midfielder is adored by the Liverpool fans for his services and the loyalty that he showed towards the club.

He rejected more money and better opportunity to win trophies elsewhere in order to cement his legacy as a Reds legend.

He couldn’t win many trophies at Anfield but he won the admiration of the Liverpool faithful and inspired a generation of young players.