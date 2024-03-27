Long-serving Leeds star admits his future at Elland Road is in doubt

Stuart Dallas is still on the road to recovery after suffering a major injury in 2022 but the 32-year-old has admitted that his career at Leeds may be coming to an end.

The defender has been out of action for nearly two years after suffering a broken leg playing against Manchester City back in April 2022. The 32-year-old has admitted that he hopes to return to action before the end of the season but his contract at Leeds expires this summer.

Dallas has been out for so long and is now very unlikely to be in Daniel Farke’s plans, especially if they return to the Premier League next season.

The Northern Ireland star has been speaking about his future and has thanked everyone at Leeds for what they have done for him over the last two years.

Stuart Dallas comments on his Leeds United future

The Whites fan favourite told BBC Sport NI after Northern Ireland beat Scotland 1-0 on Tuesday night: “I’m very, very fortunate that I’ve had the career I’ve had. If that comes to an end, we’ll deal with that when it comes but at the minute I’m not thinking about that.

“I’ve had a number of setbacks, of course I have, but I’m in the best hands possible at Leeds. The club have been brilliant with me, the fitness department, the medical department, the rehab coaches, have been second to none. I couldn’t be in better hands.

“The medical staff have been phenomenal with me. I’ve put my full trust in them. I’ve had to do that from the very start. They’ve put their trust in me and together we’re working to try and get back. There’s still a few weeks to go until the end of the season and I’m putting everything into that.

“There’s always big decisions to make. I’m out of contract at the end of the year but there’s one thing for sure, I’ll not give up and I would never turn my back on my country.

“If that means continuing, that’s what I’ll like to do. That would be the aim but we’ll take it one day at a time and see where we go.”