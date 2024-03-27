Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Khephren Thuram’s transfer situation following the news that the Nice midfielder and former Liverpool target has changed agents.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, the transfer news expert explained that Thuram could be one to watch this summer, with a move looking possible for him amid interest from Premier League and Serie A clubs.

Thuram has shone for Nice and it’s not surprising to see that there’s interest in him ahead of this summer, while Romano also reiterated that Liverpool were being kept informed on his situation last year, even if they ultimately decided to go for other midfielders instead.

The Reds had a busy window revamping their midfield as Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all left the club, with Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch all coming in as new signings in that position.

Thuram transfer: Do Liverpool need another midfielder?

Thuram is a fine talent, but do LFC really need another signing in that area of the pitch? It’s perhaps not too surprising to see that Romano isn’t linking the Merseyside giants as strongly with the Frenchman now as he was last summer.

“Khephren Thuram could be one to watch this summer after also being linked with Liverpool and other top clubs almost a year ago. There’s also been another key development in the Nice midfielder’s future as he’s changed agents,” Romano said.

“Now there’s new agent in charge, Sport Cover; so let’s see how they will handle this matter. Liverpool were informed about conditions of the deal last summer but he was never on top of their list.

“Still, I think this summer a move is possible with Italian and English clubs interested, with new agent we have to see who’s going to move now, but there hasn’t been anything concrete in terms of contacts or proposals happening yet.”