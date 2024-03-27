“I’m not happy” – Tottenham ace claims Ange Postecoglou must explain why he isn’t playing

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has not fancied using Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in his midfield this season and the Danish star has admitted that he is not happy about it.

The 28-year-old has been a regular at the North London club since moving from Southampton back in 2020 but his game time has been reduced significantly this season.

The Denmark international has played in most games for Spurs but has clocked less than 1,200 minutes from 30 games and that includes only six league starts.

Although he hasn’t played as much as he would like during the current campaign, Hojbjerg has still been called up to play for Denmark and the 28-year-old made his 75th appearance for his country against the Faroe Islands on Tuesday.

Following the 2-0 win, in which the Tottenham star scored, the midfielder spoke to the press and admitted that he is not happy with his situation at Spurs.

“Of course I’m not happy with what’s going on at the club. It’s not a secret, but it’s not something I make a fuss about either,” Hojbjerg told Tipsbladet.

“I can put my head on the pillow knowing that I’m giving it my all to show the coach that he should believe in me. This is not the case at the moment, and it’s the coach who has to explain why.”

Hojbjerg’s role is very unlikely to change between now and the end of the season, with it being expected that the player will leave the Premier League club this summer.