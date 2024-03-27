According to latest reports, Tottenham Hotspur are in “pole position” to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, who is also being linked to Arsenal.

Football Insider reports that they are in the lead to sign the versatile 24-year-old midfielder in the summer, calling the Nottingham star an “Ange Postecoglou player.”

The midfielder has played in 28 Premier League games this season for the relegation-threatened Forest, contributing eight goals for them.

It will be intriguing to watch whether Postecoglou makes a summer move to get the midfield player.

Gibbs-White would be a worthy signing for Tottenham

He could end up being a great addition for the North London team, and his versatility and presence can be crucial for Spurs.

Due to a single infraction of the Profit and Sustainability rules, Nuno Espirito Santo’s team lost four points, dropping them to 18th place in the Premier League.

Gibbs-White is the man Forest are counting on to lead them to Premier League safety, but he could be moving this summer.

For Postecoglou’s team, Gibbs-White will provide flare, energy and technical skills in the final third.

Tottenham face competition to sign the midfielder

The midfielder’s impressive form has also attracted interest from Arsenal, who are looking to make several additions to their squad in the summer.

The Gunners are looking to add an attacker, midfielder and a defender to their squad.

The North London rivals could get involved in a bidding war for the English midfielder which could help Forest push up his price tag.

The midfield player is undoubtedly talented enough to play for a top Premier League team, as seen by his stellar performances for Forest.

The prospect of joining Spurs, who may participate in the UEFA Champions League the next season, will appeal to the player.

There is another Premier League star that Spurs and Arsenal could both compete for, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano to Caught Offside.

It is Wolves winger Pedro Neto, who looks set to leave the Molineux Stadium at the end of the season.