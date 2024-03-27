Tottenham plan to bring in at least one new striker this summer – what will be a year on from Harry Kane’s departure.

Champions League football qualification will certainly help in that regard, but either way, Spurs want to strengthen their forward line with at least one top-level player.

The London-based outfit would like to beat out the competition for Santiago Gimenez’s signature. The club has already made contact with the Feyenoord star (who was their No.1 target after Kane’s exit) and the Mexican is very much the top priority target for the No.9 position.

The 22-year-old has been in fine form this term, registering 24 goals and five assists in 35 games for the Eredivisie club.

Tottenham’s other transfer business

Ange Postecoglou’s side, of course, have alternative options on their transfer shortlist. Dusan Vlahovic, Jonathan David, Evan Ferguson and Ivan Toney are also noted as alternatives.

That said, Spurs are confident of landing the Feyenoord frontman this summer and talks are intensifying.

Spurs in for Gudmundsson?

Further bolstering of the forward line may not end there. Tottenham could utilise their positive relationship with Genoa to lift another player from their ranks in Albert Gudmundsson.

The Icelandic star is also being watched by Inter Milan, AC Milan and Juventus and comes with a price tag of roughly €30m.

Genoa, however, are banking on an auction for the 26-year-old’s services, which would then up his potential sale value this summer.