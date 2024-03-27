Transfer news: Thuram to Liverpool, Yoro scouted by Chelsea, Arsenal winger targets & more

This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive transfer news via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Khephren Thuram Liverpool transfer? Plus no need to panic about Luis Diaz comments

Khephren Thuram could be one to watch this summer after also being linked with Liverpool and other top clubs almost a year ago. There’s also been another key development in the Nice midfielder’s future as he’s changed agents.

Now there’s new agent in charge, Sport Cover; so let’s see how they will handle this matter. Liverpool were informed about conditions of the deal last summer but he was never on top of their list.

Still, I think this summer a move is possible with Italian and English clubs interested, with new agent we have to see who’s going to move now, but there hasn’t been anything concrete in terms of contacts or proposals happening yet.

Staying with Liverpool, some fans may have raised an eyebrow after comments from Luis Diaz’s father hinting that he and his son would like to see him play for a top Spanish club, but I’d not look at Luis’s father words like something negative.

He was just replying to questions about Spanish clubs wanting his son in the past, and he was keeping options open for the future, it’s something normal, but Diaz is happy at Liverpool, super committed and he’s showing that in every single game. I don’t see any big chaos into those words, honestly.

Chelsea could be busy in CB transfer market amid Leny Yoro links

Some Chelsea fans have been asking me about links with Leny Yoro, the young centre-back who has been doing fantastic with Lille and who could be one to watch for the summer.

The reality is that the situation is still the same as I’ve been mentioning for months – Real Madrid are seriously pushing for Yoro, while PSG will do their best because they already wanted Yoro last January.

Chelsea are following the situation, but there are no concrete talks, nothing else. Despite what may have been written elsewhere, I’m not sure there’s much to report here for now.

However, I see Chelsea busy with centre-backs in the summer. There will be movements in that position, priority to the outgoings and then Chelsea will consider incomings but that could be one more position to follow in the summer. There is nothing concrete yet in terms of negotiations, as far as I know.

Latest on Arsenal transfer targets

Arsenal have some wingers in their sights for the summer, but while it’s normal to see a long list of names linked with clubs in this situation, who’s really emerging as the main options on Arsenal’s list?

Pedro Neto is a player Arsenal like and have looked at before, but we have to wait for Wolves to decide initial price tag to understand what Arsenal, Tottenham and more clubs will decide to do.

Nico Williams has also been monitored by Arsenal and his €50m release clause is there. I’ve been saying for a while that there are multiple clubs closely following the situation. It’s not only Arsenal, but Chelsea have also been scouting the boy but many other clubs too. It’s looking like being a really open race.

Real Madrid’s clear position on Alphonso Davies transfer

Real Madrid are keeping a clear position on the potential Alphonso Davies transfer deal. Real Madrid want to sign Davies, but they have no intention of paying €60-70m for him, so they have been very clear with Bayern – they are open to negotiations, they are open to club-to-club talks, but not paying crazy money.

What about Bayern? My latest understanding is that they have sent a proposal to Davies to sign a new contract with an important salary, but the player has to decide by the end of the season. If Davies does not accept the new proposal from Bayern by the end of the season, the club will put him on the market and be open to negotiations.

So, keep an eye on this one because Real Madrid remain really keen on the potential signing of Davies, and he could be available on the market soon if there’s no agreement with Bayern.

Still too early to know Jose Mourinho’s next move

I was delighted to get the chance to interview Jose Mourinho yesterday. It was a fantastic opportunity to speak to one of the modern managerial greats. Jose was in great form, ready to restart as soon as possible, super keen on new opportunity.

We discussed topics like managing the Portuguese national team and managing clubs in Saudi Arabia, but for now there’s nothing to report on his next move, even if he seemed clearly keen to get back to another job after recently leaving Roma.

As soon as I’ll know about clubs interested, I’ll post the story as always. Now it’s March, still early, let’s wait and see but for sure he wants to return to management this year.