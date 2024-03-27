Chelsea are among the clubs following the situation of Lille wonderkid Leny Yoro, though there’s nothing more concrete than that happening at the moment, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Still, the Blues are likely to be busy sorting out their defence this summer, according to Romano, who says we could see both incomings and outgoings in that area of the squad at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, the transfer news expert explained that Yoro is one name on Chelsea’s radar, though he suggested that the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain currently remain ahead of the running for the young Frenchman at the moment.

Yoro looks a hugely exciting prospect after impressing in Ligue 1, and whoever wins the race for his signature will surely be landing a future great who can be one of the best centre-backs in world football for the next decade or more.

Chelsea would undoubtedly do well to sign Yoro ahead of these big clubs, but it might be difficult for them in their current situation as they look set for another season out of the Champions League as they languish in mid-table.

Yoro transfer update from Fabrizio Romano

Discussing the latest on Yoro’s future and links with Chelsea, Romano said: “Some Chelsea fans have been asking me about links with Leny Yoro, the young centre-back who has been doing fantastic with Lille and who could be one to watch for the summer.

“The reality is that the situation is still the same as I’ve been mentioning for months – Real Madrid are seriously pushing for Yoro, while PSG will do their best because they already wanted Yoro last January.

“Chelsea are following the situation, but there are no concrete talks, nothing else. Despite what may have been written elsewhere, I’m not sure there’s much to report here for now.

“However, I see Chelsea busy with centre-backs in the summer. There will be movements in that position, priority to the outgoings and then Chelsea will consider incomings but that could be one more position to follow in the summer. There is nothing concrete yet in terms of negotiations, as far as I know.”