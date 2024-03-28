Video: Akinfenwa claims manager could make box office move to Newcastle

The managerial merry-go-round begins this summer, with the likes of Jurgen Klopp, Xavi, Jose Mourinho, Thomas Tuchel and, potentially, Julian Nagelsmann all out of work.

If Todd Boehly and Sir Jim Ratcliffe wield the axe, we can add Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag to that list too.

Gareth Southgate may well leave the England job aswell, so there could a real domino effect after the European Championship.

Though Eddie Howe appears secure enough in his position at Newcastle, things haven’t gone as well as could be expected, and Adebayo Akinfenwa believes that Mourinho could be the man to get the Magpies going.

“I think that’s a better fit [than Liverpool],” he said on talkSPORT.

“When they’re talking about Eddie Howe to England I think it’s unfair, what he’s done at Newcastle has been second to none.

“Him going would be harsh but I think Mourinho would suit Newcastle better.”

Pictures from talkSPORT