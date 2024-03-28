Bayern Munich are set to part ways with their current head coach, Thomas Tuchel, at the end of the season following a disappointing campaign.

The German club faces the prospect of ending the season without a trophy for the first time in over a decade. They have been knocked out in the second round of the DFB-Pokal, lost the DFL Supercup, and are currently trailing league leaders Bayer Leverkusen by 10 points in second place with only 8 games to play.

Their only remaining hope of a silverware is the Champions League and they have been drawn against Premier League leaders Arsenal in the quarter-finals.

Bayern eye former Manchester United manager as an alternative to Xabi Alonso

Reports suggest that Bayern have made Xabi Alonso the number one target to replace Tuchel next season.

Alonso’s impressive feat with Bayer Leverkusen, where he set a new Bundesliga record by remaining unbeaten in 33 consecutive games, has brought him significant attention.

However, Liverpool are also interested in Alonso, having been forced to look for Jurgen Klopp’s replacement after his shock announcement in January.

According to German outlet Kicker, while Alonso remains a priority, in light of the interest from the Reds, Bayern are eyeing former Manchester United head coach Ralf Rangnick as an alternative option.

The 65-year-old is currently in charge of the Austrian national team, with his contract set to expire on July 31, 2026.

Rangnick’s most recent club management experience was with the Red Devils, where he was appointed as interim manager in November 2021. However, his tenure was underwhelming, with the team winning only 11 out of 29 matches he managed, drawing and losing 9 each.

But his failed stint at United aside, he has a very good reputation in the footballing world. His high pressing, intense attacking football philosophy has said to have inspired many top managers including Thomas Tuchel, Julian Nagelsmann, Ralph Hasenhüttl and Jürgen Klopp, among others.

The report also names Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi as someone who Bayern are looking at, but it goes on to say that his appointment is unlikely due to him not knowing the German language.