Plan in place for Todd Boehly to be removed as Chelsea chairman

Chelsea reportedly plan to remove Todd Boehly as chairman in 2027, with the Blues seemingly planning to switch to a new figurehead.

There is supposedly a plan and agreement in place for Chelsea’s co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali to pass the chairman role between themselves every five years, according to the Daily Mail.

Boehly has not been too popular since his takeover of Chelsea, with the team yet to follow up on the huge success they enjoyed under previous owner Roman Abramovich, who had to leave due to the UK’s sanctions on Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

The Mail suggest Eghbali could be one contender to take over as chairman, while an external candidate could also be chosen.

Boehly unpopular with Chelsea fans

It remains to be seen what kind of effect this will have on the overall running of Chelsea, but fans will surely be hoping for a major change in strategy as the current project looks a big risk without any sign of promising results so far.

Vast sums of money have been invested in top young players, but it’s fair to say that it’s perhaps been a bit too much change in one go, with the squad lacking the kind of experienced leaders that characterised so much of the Abramovich reign.

Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Mykhailo Mudryk are among the top young players who looked like exciting signings when they joined, but they’ve struggled to settle and the team remain slumped in mid-table.

Boehly may well be a good negotiator when it comes to getting big-money transfers done, but there are clearly still issues with how the project is being run, and fans will be growing restless.

Eghbali is also thought to be influential in the day-to-day running of CFC, but the Mail note that he’s done a lot of work in the background and escaped the same scrutiny that Boehly has faced.