Chelsea given €60-70m transfer opportunity following major development

Chelsea may want to take note of the fact that Alphonso Davies is reportedly now not planning on signing a new contract with Bayern Munich.

The Canada international has previously been linked as a possible Chelsea target at left-back by journalist Ben Jacobs in his column for Si Phillips Talks Chelsea, and Fabrizio Romano now has an update on his situation at the Allianz Arena.

Taking to his official account on X earlier today, Romano says Davies now doesn’t plan on signing a new deal with Bayern, putting Real Madrid on alert.

It seems Los Blancos are probably showing the strongest interest in Davies, as Romano doesn’t mention Chelsea, but if Jacobs’ previous claims are accurate, then this will surely be seen as a positive development by those inside Stamford Bridge.

See below for Romano’s latest information on Davies, who will be sold this summer if he doesn’t sign a new deal soon…

??? Davies won’t sign new deal at Bayern now, Real Madrid are aware of the situation. Decision will be made in the next weeks but it’s tense situation. If no extension is agreed, Davies will leave this summer. ?? Real, prepared to open talks with Bayern with opening bid. pic.twitter.com/CLZKf3YSZh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 28, 2024

Davies transfer: Chelsea would do well to sign the Bayern left-back

Chelsea surely need to capitalise on this situation and try to beat Real Madrid to the signing of Davies this summer.

Romano suggested earlier today that Bayern might ask for as much as €60-70million for the 23-year-old, and while that’s a lot to pay for a player in the final year of his contract, it would surely be worth CFC trying to enter into negotiations.

It’s been a difficult season for Mauricio Pochettino, with Ben Chilwell proving injury prone, while Marc Cucurella has struggled for form, with Davies sure to be an upgrade on those two.

There’s also Ian Maatsen, who is currently out on loan at Borussia Dortmund, and who perhaps seems unlikely to return to west London and become involved in the first-team set-up.

Chelsea need more proven quality in their squad and Davies looks like he’d perfectly fit the bill, though one imagines he’d see Madrid as a more attractive destination right now.