England goalkeeper to miss Euro 2024 after underdoing surgery for elbow injury

Sam Johnstone, the backup goalkeeper for England, will miss Euro 2024 due to surgery on Wednesday morning, according to The Athletic.

The news comes as a huge shock to head coach Gareth Southgate as the Crystal Palace goalkeeper becomes England’s first injury casualty ahead of the competition.

Johnstone would have gone to the tournament as Jordan Pickford’s backup.

His strong performances for the Selhurst Park club this season had elevated him to the verge of a near-certain spot in Southgate’s final squad for Germany this summer.

England are facing a number of injuries

Three players left the England camp on Sunday: Harry Maguire, Kyle Walker, and Johnstone withdrew from Tuesday’s friendly against Belgium.

The goalkeeper, who was slated to start the match against Belgium, suffered an accidental elbow injury on Sunday while working out with England.

As a result, he will miss the remainder of the season. The issue was incurred by the 31-year-old while saving a shot.

Oliver Glasner, the manager of Crystal Palace, who had chosen the seasoned goalkeeper as his first-choice option in his first three games in charge of the Eagles, will be devastated by Johnstone’s injury.

But after being passed over by the Austrian, Dean Henderson will sense that opportunity knocking.

Johnstone receives the news with great sorrow, reportedly feeling crushed by the terrible turn of events.

His recovery after the procedure is anticipated to take three to four months.

England boss Southgate has a big decision to make

It will be interesting to watch how Southgate handles the summer without Johnstone.

The former West Brom player was well-positioned to travel to Germany as Pickford’s backup, especially with Nick Pope’s long-term injury at Newcastle and Aaron Ramsdale’s lack of first team football at Arsenal.

In lieu of Johnstone, Southgate added Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford to his squad on Sunday.

Should Johnstone be unable to demonstrate his fitness, Jack Butland may be a possibility.