Chelsea summer signing insists he’s “really happy” with choice to join Blues despite difficult first season

Chelsea right-back Malo Gusto insists he’s very happy with his decision to make the move to Stamford Bridge this season despite the poor campaign overall at Stamford Bridge.

The talented young Frenchman has impressed on an individual level at Chelsea, but the team is certainly struggling under Mauricio Pochettino, and with a host of other young players still failing to live up to their potential, so it could be that some would say it wasn’t the best time to join the club.

Gusto, however, seems more than happy to have chosen Chelsea, with the 20-year-old praising the way he’s been treated by everyone since he made the move to west London.

Discussing how it’s been for him at Chelsea so far in an interview with Eurosport, Gusto said: “Really well. There’s a lot of French people, but even the club is great and has done everything so that I can really get on with things. Honestly, I’m really happy with my choice.”

He added: “We’re a young team. We know it’s taken a bit of time to gel. Now we’re working daily to create a united group. We know it’s been a bit better over the past few games, so we’re trying to keep that going.”

Gusto looks a smart signing by Chelsea

Although Chelsea’s transfer policy under Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali is yet to really bear fruit, there are some signings like Cole Palmer that look like excellent bits of business, and Gusto is one of them.

It was clear at Lyon that Gusto had a big future ahead of him, and CFC fans will be happy to learn he’s enjoying his time in England so far, as he could surely have a big role to play for the team in the future once other areas of the squad improve.