Farke has told 49ers to seal the signing of Belgium international ace

The summer transfer window is getting closer and Leeds have already started to plan for next season as a Belgium international has found his way onto the Championship side’s transfer list.

It remains uncertain as to what division Leeds will be playing in next season as plans will be put in place for both.

The Yorkshire club will be hoping it is the Premier League and things are looking good at present as Daniel Farke’s team are currently top of the second division due to their superb form since the turn of the year.

The German coach will want to strengthen several areas of the pitch if Leeds do secure promotion with centre-back being one. Joe Rodon is expected to complete a permanent move from Tottenham this summer and the Whites would like Juventus’ Koni De Winter to partner him, although a deal could be difficult.

Leeds want to pull off a tough deal for Koni De Winter

Transfer expert Dean Jones has told GiveMeSport that Leeds are among several clubs including Leicester City and West Ham United looking at the defender who is currently on loan at Genoa.

Jones mentions that a deal for De Winter will be tough to pull off for any English side, as he is just one appearance away from Genoa having to trigger an obligation-to-buy clause.

“Any Wolves links to De Winter is interesting because I can understand why they would have needed to make contact by now. My information about this from checks with people in Italy is that he is expected to join Genoa permanently,” the journalist explains.

“As part of his move, there was a redemption obligation set at 23 appearances in Serie A, and he is currently at 22. Hence, I find it hard to imagine that there will be an opening for anything else to happen in that instance, but it’s an interesting rumour.

“I’m also told that Leicester, Leeds and West Ham have checked in on the situation.”

De Winter would be a great signing for Leeds as he is a player on the rise, which is highlighted by the 21-year-old winning his first cap for Belgium during the current international break, playing 64 minutes of their 0-0 draw with Republic of Ireland on Saturday.