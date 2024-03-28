Sky Sports pundit Paul Robinson has claimed that he will not be surprised if Leeds United ace Liam Cooper leaves the club this summer.

Leeds United defender Liam Cooper might depart from the club at the end of the season.

The Scottish centre-back’s contract with the Whites is due to expire this summer, having last been renewed in September 2019.

With no signs of a potential contract renewal on the horizon, Cooper’s departure from Elland Road seems increasingly likely.

Paul Robinson: No surprise if Liam Cooper leaves Leeds this summer

Sky Sports pundit Paul Robinson, speaking to MOT Leeds News, believes that if the veteran defender decides to leave, it wouldn’t come as a major shock.

Robinson suggested that ultimately, the decision would probably rest with Cooper himself. He recognised Cooper’s considerable contributions to the club throughout the years, emphasising his crucial role during promotion campaigns and in the Premier League.

The pundit noted that although there might be competition for playing time, the experienced centre-back is still highly regarded within the team, indicating the manager’s intention to keep him. Robinson expressed:

“I think it would probably come down to the player’s personal choice, I think he’s a player the manager would like to have around.

“I think he’s been a fantastic servant for the club, the way he’s performed in promotion seasons, the way he’s performed in the Premier League I think he’s a talisman for the club.

“I think he’s the type of player the manager would like to keep in the dressing room regardless of if he’s going to play him every week or not.

“I think it will come down to the player’s want and desire to play regularly.

“You look at the players Leeds have got now, Rodon and Ampadu the two centre-halves, then arguably Pascal Struijk when fit goes ahead of Liam Cooper now. But in a Premier League team, in a Premier League season you’re going to get games.

“It’s been difficult for him this season, he’s a player who likes to play week in and week out, and he’s a player who plays with rhythm and when he plays consistently he gets better.

“I think it’s hard for a player like him to dip in and out of the side, so if he left I wouldn’t be surprised but on the flip side if he stayed I think he’s a player the manager would want.”

Championship title race intensifies: Leeds United, Leicester and Ipswich in neck-and-neck battle

The title race in the Championship is going right down the wire, with three clubs fighting for the top trophy.

Leeds United are currently topping the Championship, level on points with Leicester City at 82 points but ahead of them on goal-difference by just a single goal. Ipswich Town are breathing down both of their necks, trailing by just a single point.

Daniel Farke has done a remarkable job since coming in. Despite a slow start to the season, he managed to turn it around and have them on the brink of a promotion.

And while the 32-year-old hasn’t been a consistent starter for Daniel Farke’s side this season, he has captained the team on numerous occasions during his 17 appearances in both the Championship and FA Cup.

With Leeds currently leading the Championship and aiming for promotion to the Premier League, it’s uncertain whether Cooper will be part of the team in the top flight next season.