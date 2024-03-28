Leicester City have terminated the contract of manager Willie Kirk following an investigation into an alleged relationship with a player.

The Daily Mail reports that the 45-year-old Scotsman was suspended earlier this month pending an investigation into the accusation.

After an internal disciplinary process, the club found Kirk guilty of breaching the team’s code of conduct, leading to his dismissal, ending his two-year stay at the club.

Club issues statement following Kirk sacking

In a club statement released following Kirk’s sacking, Leicester City emphasised their commitment to professionalism and a performance-led culture.

The statement outlined that Kirk’s actions were deemed to have made his position untenable, violating the club’s code of conduct implemented at the start of the current season.

The statement read:

“Following an extensive internal disciplinary process and respecting the club’s obligations to individual privacy, Willie was determined to have breached the team’s code of conduct to a degree that makes his position untenable.

“Established and implemented ahead of the start of the current season, the code forms part of the club’s ongoing commitment to professionalising the women’s game since the takeover of LCFC Women in 2020, promoting a performance-led culture among players, coaches and technical staff.”

Willie Kirk initially joined Leicester City in July 2022 as the director of football before taking on the role of manager in November, following Lydia Bedford’s departure.

Under his leadership, the team currently sits ninth in the Women’s Super League but has faced recent losses against Tottenham and Brighton.

However, they are in the semi-finals of the FA Cup, scheduled to face Spurs in mid-April.

Following Kirk’s dismissal, his assistant Jennifer Foster and first-team coach Stephen Kirby will continue to oversee the team on a temporary basis until a replacement is appointed.

Player-manager relationship becoming a regular theme in Women’s football

This incident adds to a recent trend in women’s football, with Sheffield United’s Jonathan Morgan being sacked just last month for a similar alleged relationship with a player.

These occurrences highlight the importance of maintaining professional boundaries within the sport and enforcing strict codes of conduct to uphold the integrity and reputation of women’s football.