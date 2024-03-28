Great news for Jurgen Klopp as key Liverpool star’s injury not as bad as first feared, return date already set

Liverpool received a big scare on Tuesday as Andy Robertson picked up an injury during Scotland’s friendly match with Northern Ireland but the issue is not as bad as first feared.

The full-back received a knock to his ankle during the first half of the match after being caught by Northern Ireland full-back Trai Hume. The defender went down holding his ankle after 30 minutes and it did not look good for the 30-year-old.

The Athletic are now reporting that Jurgen Klopp has received a big boost regarding Robertson as the player has avoided serious injury.

Scan results on his ankle showed no bone or ligament damage and the left-back is expected to be sidelined for days rather than weeks.

The 30-year-old is likely to miss Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Brighton on Sunday but if he misses that game he should be back in contention for next Thursday’s visit of Sheffield United.

Who will fill in for Andy Robertson against Brighton?

With Robertson set to miss the visit of Brighton, Kostas Tsimikas or Joe Gomez will replace the Scotland star at left-back. The Englishman did exceptionally well in that role when the 30-year-old was out of action earlier this season and will be the favourite to get the nod on Sunday.

Although it is a blow for Robertson to miss this week’s match, the left-back will be grateful that he is not out for longer. The Reds already have plenty of injury issues and will need as many people as fit as possible for the run-in if they are to win the Premier League and Europa League.