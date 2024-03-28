Liverpool open to swap deal with Real Madrid involving 25-year-old star player

Ahead of the summer transfer window, Liverpool are reportedly amenable to a deal with Real Madrid that includes Trent Alexander-Arnold and Rodrygo Goes.

According to Defensa Central, Liverpool have considered signing Rodrygo Goes for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Real Madrid would be interested in the 25-year-old right-back, as the Reds are expected to search for a successor for Mohamed Salah. However, a deal would be complicated.

As Florentino Perez looks to add a new right back for the summer, the report starts with Real Madrid reportedly showing interest in Alexander-Arnold.

Real Madrid hold interest in the Liverpool star

The Reds star definitely fits the bill for their vision and as a long-term successor for Dani Carvajal. The Spanish giants will be looking for the finest profiles available.

Moreover, the report mentions Alexander-Arnold’s expiring contract at Anfield, despite the right-back’s desire for a new deal given the rumours of his departure.

The truth of the matter is that the right-back is vulnerable since he will be entering his last year at Anfield in the summer.

Liverpool, who are preparing for life without Mohamed Salah, are among the teams interested in Rodrygo.

Liverpool could lose Salah in the summer

Salah has been heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League and that is why the Premier League club considers Rodrygo as someone who could replace the Egyptian.

As a result, the report draws the conclusion that Liverpool may have chosen to approach Real Madrid with a daring swap deal proposal.

In the event that a transfer happens, Rodrygo will go to Anfield, while the 25-year-old Alexander-Arnold would move to the Bernabeu.

According to the source, Rodrygo has not had the finest season and that his departure from the Spanish giants might be influenced by Kylian Mbappe’s possible arrival.

Alexander-Arnold may be of interest to the La Liga leaders, but the team is unlikely to give up its fiery winger in exchange for the England international.

Rodrygo’s future at Madrid will thus remain uncertain for the foreseeable future as only a sizable offer from anywhere would prompt them to consider the idea of the Brazilian leaving.