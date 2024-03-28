Chelsea have been linked with Brest left-back Bradley Locko ahead of this summer, and Jonathan Johnson has suggested that it could be a good transfer window for the Ligue 1 side to let the talented young defender go.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Johnson stated that he’s not surprised to see big names like Chelsea linked with Locko after his impressive rise in French football, though he also questioned if it’s the right time for the 21-year-old to move.

Locko doesn’t have European experience, which is likely to be seen as an added benefit for a club like Chelsea, even if they themselves were out of Europe this season and may be again next term.

Still, if Brest get into Europe themselves, Johnson has suggested they might find that it’s a beneficial time for them to sell Locko to Chelsea and cash in on the player so they can fund signings for other areas of their squad.

Locko transfer: Could Chelsea swoop for him this summer?

Discussing Locko’s form and his suitability for a big transfer to someone like Chelsea, Johnson said: “Bradley Locko is having a very good season at Brest and there’s been some talk of Chelsea being interested in the 21-year-old left-back. Brest in general have been one of the surprise packages of Ligue 1, they’re having an incredible campaign and hopefully they can maintain that momentum until the end of the season.

“Locko has undoubtedly been one of the team’s more impressive performers and it’s not surprising to see links with the likes of Chelsea and other big clubs, but I think it would be a very big jump for him to make the step up from Brest to a team like Chelsea right now.

“The other thing to bear in mind is that Locko, despite having a fantastic season in the Brest defence, doesn’t really have the kind of European experience that you’d expect of somebody who goes and joins a club of the size of Chelsea. Obviously there’s no certainty that Chelsea will be playing in Europe next season, but at the same time that’s what the Blues aspire to do every season, and the big question mark at the moment is – is there a club better placed for Locko, so he can make that jump and then later move on to a top European side.

“The potential is definitely there, but we’ll have to see if a move materialises this summer. It’s also worth pointing out that if Brest get European football next season then Locko can gain that experience there, but there might be an argument that it’s a good time for Brest to sell this summer so they can bring in some money and strengthen in multiple positions ahead of the challenge of playing in Europe, then they can be handsomely rewarded for the fantastic work they’ve done with him this season.”