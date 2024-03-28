Man United considering surprising summer swoop for Real Madrid attacker

According to Relevo, Manchester United are considering a summer move for Real Madrid forward Joselu.

The 34-year-old striker, who has a permanent purchase option for €1.5 million, came to Los Blancos last summer on a loan from RCD Espanyol.

The Spanish international has exceeded expectations since joining the club, playing very well considering that he is not a regular starter.

The La Liga leaders have already made the decision to permanently sign Joselu for €1.5 million in the summer due to his efforts.

Joselu could be useful signing for Man United

He meets the criteria to be a part of Man United’s forward line with Rasmus Hojlund since he has a lot of Premier League experience with Newcastle and Stoke City.

According to reports, the Red Devils have dispatched envoys to the Spanish city in recent weeks to assess the situation facing the seasoned striker.

Joselu seems like a fantastic fit for Man United, who are searching for an experienced striker to serve as a backup.

Carlo Ancelotti has shown the former Castilla product a lot of love, and he is currently living the dream.

Man United would find it difficult to sign him

Although Joselu’s contract with Espanyol, his parent club, expires in the summer of 2025, he has expressed his desire to stay at Real Madrid after this season.

“I hope to stay with Real Madrid on a permanent deal. I had a clause that if Espanyol went down, I could go out on loan,” he said in a recent interview.

“Well, Madrid had the opportunity, they thought it was convenient to be able to trigger it. And here I am,” he added.

Over the course of 38 games this season, Joselu has contributed to 13 goals and 3 assists, on average, he contributes to a goal per 100 minutes.