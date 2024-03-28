Manchester United are looking to bolster their defence in the summer and have been linked with several defenders, including Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo.

There is much excitement about the upcoming transfer window after the minority takeover by Sir Jim Ratcliffe. The English billionaire will be overseeing the operation side of the club and changes have already began behind the scenes.

Dan Ashworth is set to be appointed as the new sporting director and have already started working on multiple transfer targets for the summer.

One of the positions they aim to bolster is the defence with Jonny Evans poised to leave and Raphael Varane struggling with fitness issues.

Jean-Clair Todibo will cost Manchester United around £40m

Fabrizio Romano has shared the latest regarding the French defender’s potential move to the Premier League.

As per the transfer expert, the 24-year-old has been on Manchester United’s transfer list since last summer, but they could face competition for his signature with a number of other Premier League clubs interested.

He shared the update on X:

Understand Jean-Clair Todibo will be valued by OGC Nice around £40m for the summer transfer window.

He was already on Man United list since last summer but more clubs in PL and not only keep monitoring him.

French international and Nice vice captain could be on the move.

Manchester United have a major advantage in the race to sign him

The Sun reports how Manchester United will be favourites to land him ahead of the likes of Tottenham and other Premier League clubs due to one big factor.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS also owns the Ligue 1 side Nice, which could work in their favour during negotiations if a move is pursued.

Todibo has played a key role in helping Nice establish one of the best defence in the French league.

He has formed a formidable partnership with veteran Brazilian defender Dante at the back and it is no surprise that top Premier League clubs are eyeing a move for him.