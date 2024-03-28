Jamie Carragher claims Newcastle have a player better than Ben White

Former Liverpool star and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has claimed that Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier is a better player than Arsenal’s Ben White following the latest international break.

The Gunners defender did not want to be part of the England squad this time around following some tension that caused him to leave the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar early.

Although White has been exceptional for Mikel Arteta this season, Carragher believes there are many better right-backs available to Gareth Southgate ahead of the Euros this summer, which includes Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier.

The 33-year-old has had a difficult season which could be put down to the defender having had to play so much during the injury crisis the Magpies experienced during the current campaign.

Nevertheless, since moving to St James’ Park, Trippier has been exceptional and has been one of the most important players Newcastle have signed in recent years.

Kieran Trippier has been a great signing for Newcastle

Jamie Carragher thinks Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier is a better player than Arsenal’s Ben White

When speaking about the right-backs, Carragher points out that you have to take the last three years or so into account rather than the last four months, and that’s exactly why Trippier should be ahead of White in the England team.

“Rightly so Ben White is the fourth or fifth choice to be totally honest. He’s not better than Trent, Walker, Reece James or Trippier,” the Sky Sports pundit said on The Overlap.

“Number one, he’s not going to play anyway. I don’t think so, he doesn’t even play centre-back for his club. He’s probably thinking he can relax and get ready for Arsenal.

“I’m talking in general over the last two or three years, not over the last six months. Don’t just look at this from an Arsenal point of view, Trippier has had a bad three or four months but for the last two or three years he’s been a brilliant player for England.”

