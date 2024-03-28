“I would be happy” – Newcastle player’s girlfriend wants him to leave Tyneside

Things perhaps haven’t gone as well at Newcastle this season as the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) would’ve liked, and news that one player’s girlfriend has suggested she’d be much happier if he left the club is hardly likely to have lifted their mood.

There isn’t too much blame that can be attached to Eddie Howe, given that the Magpies woes this season have generally stemmed from a ridiculously large amount of injuries to key players.

Any team in world football would’ve struggled in the same situation, let alone one that is still emerging under the new ownership.

Loris Karius’ girlfriend wants him to leave Newcastle

Where possible, Howe has kept his team playing on the front foot, even if that’s meant Newcastle have ended up losing a game or two here or there.

It’s that commitment to playing a certain way and giving the squad an identifiable style that should arguably see PIF keep Howe in the job for another 12 months at least.

Most players at the club appear to be perfectly happy with their lot, though there is one who is more than likely to leave at the end of the season – and that will please his other half.

Loris Karius hasn’t really had the chance to make a mark on Tyneside, and with other keepers ahead of him in the pecking order, the status quo is unlikely to change.

“I live in Milan, so let’s say being close to Milan would be ideal for us,” Diletta Leotta, Karius’ girlfriend, was quoted as saying by Tuttosport (h/t Shields Gazette).

“I always tell him, players who come to Serie A then fall in love with Italy and often stay there forever. I think that could happen to him too.

“If [he should join] Monza or any other team in Italy, I would be happy if he came to Italy to play near his family.

“Newcastle is very inconvenient because there are no direct flights.”

The outlet mention that AS Roma has been linked with a move for Karius, and Tuttomercato (h/t Shields Gazette) suggest that both Monza and Torino might be interested in his services too.

Any of that trio would surely be more preferable for Leotta, as in the worst case she will have a long drive to see her beau, rather than changing planes across Europe.