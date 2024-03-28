The FA has charged Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali with 50 offences of placing bets earlier this season despite the midfielder already serving a ban for the same misdemeanour.

The Italian signed from AC Milan last summer as part of a £55m deal but the signing has been a disaster for Newcastle as the 23-year-old only played 12 matches this season before having a worldwide ban placed on him back in October.

Tonali is currently serving a 10-month ban for betting offences in Italy, which ends in August but now, the Newcastle star has been charged by the FA for 50 separate offences in England placed between 12 August and 12 October 2023.

The FA put out a statement on Thursday which said: “Sandro Tonali has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of the FA’s Betting Rules.

“It’s alleged that the Newcastle United midfielder breached FA Rule E8 50 times by placing bets on football matches between 12 August 2023 and 12 October 2023. Sandro Tonali has until 5 April 2024 to respond.”

Newcastle star Sandro Tonali has a gambling addiction

This latest news clearly indicates that Tonali suffers from a gambling addiction as the Newcastle star would have been aware of the investigation around him for betting in Italy while placing these 50 bets in England.

It is hoped that the Italian gets the help he needs during his suspension but from Newcastle’s point of view, this signing has been a disaster as the midfielder is very likely to get another suspension on top of his current ban.

The 23-year-old has a five-year contract at the club and there is no way the Magpies can sell him to recoup some of the money they have spent. It is even worse considering the Tyneside club’s financial fair play issues as the signing of the former AC Milan star seems to have played a role in halting the Premier League club’s progress.