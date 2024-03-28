24-year-old confirms he will leave Aston Villa when season ends

West Ham are in the market for a playmaker this summer and one of their targets, Nicolo Zaniolo, has confirmed he will leave Aston Villa at the end of the season.

The Italian joined Unai Emery’s side last summer on loan from Galatasaray but the Spanish coach has no interest in making the 24-year-old’s deal permanent. The midfielder has struggled to establish himself at the Birmingham outfit and will return to Turkey at the end of the season with the view of moving on again.

Zaniolo has all but confirmed this when speaking to Italian publication Corriere dello Sport. The 24-year-old said: “I’m focused on Aston Villa, then Galatasaray will decide my future.

“I miss Italy, of course… but my agent will inform me in case of concrete proposals.”

Could West Ham sign Aston Villa’s Nicolo Zaniolo this summer?

West Ham are in the market for a playmaker this summer and the Hammers have previously been linked to Zaniolo. Their need may double should they fail to hold onto Lucas Paqueta as Man City could return for the Brazil star at the end of the season.

Fans of the London club will see this as a big downgrade and it is, but the Italian would be a cheap replacement and it might allow West Ham to bring in two new playmakers.

A lot needs to happen before this scenario plays out but it is something that could happen to the Hammers this summer.