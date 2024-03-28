Palace in pole position to sign defender from London club

The Oliver Glasner era is already underway at Crystal Palace, but his team will only truly be revealed after the summer transfer window.

At present, Glasner has had to make do with a squad that was put together by his predecessor, Roy Hodgson, and it may well be that a number of players are moved on to pastures new.

For example, the likes of Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze may consider their international prospects would be better if they were at a bigger club, with the greatest of respect to Palace. Ditto Marc Guehi.

Crystal Palace want to sign West Ham’s Ben Johnson

At this stage it isn’t clear just who Glasner will accede to being allowed to move on, but there is one player that he would like to bring in as his first signing.

According to Give Me Sport sources, the South London outfit have been working behind the scenes for months in order to try and convince West Ham’s out of favour full-back, Ben Johnson, to make the move across the capital.

Furthermore, the outlet go on to suggest that the Eagles would be shocked if they’re unable to land the player by the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

Johnson hasn’t really made a mark at the London Stadium, and at 24 years of age, the time could be right for him to move elsewhere.

He has, thus far, refused to sign a new contract with the Hammers despite apparent attempts by David Moyes and Tim Steidten to get him to do just that.

With time running out for West Ham to tie Johnson down to a new deal, there’s more of a likelihood that he’ll end up running out at Selhurst Park as a new Palace player next season.

The fact that he would be able to do so as a free transfer too would surely stick in the craw with Hammers fans.