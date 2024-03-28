Liverpool are looking for a new manager after Jurgen Klopp decided to leave the club at the end of the season.

The legendary German manager has enjoyed success at the Merseyside club and he is adored by the fans and the community.

Finding the right replacement will be not be an easy task for the Reds.

They have been linked with Bayern Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso, Sporting manager Ruben Amorim and Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Portuguese midfielder backs Amorim to join Liverpool

Fulham star João Palhinha, while speaking to O Jogo, backed Portuguese manager Amorim to take the Liverpool job and succeed at Anfield.

The 39-year-old manager’s contract has a €30 million release clause that expires in 2026 and is reduced to €20 million for teams outside of Portugal, according to a story published in the Record last month.

The 28-year-old Fulham midfielder is familiar with the boss, having spent two years at Sporting between 2020 and 2022. They won the league and two more cup events in the 2020/21 season.

Palhinha responded to O Jogo’s (via Sport Witness) question on Amorim’s ability to lead a team the caliber of Liverpool by saying:

“Yes, of course, although the pressure is different.”

“When you coach a big Portuguese club, you have the pressure of the fans and the size of the club itself, which forces you to win. When you coach Liverpool, you have the pressure of the fans, the club and the whole world. The way it’s growing, I think it’s only a matter of time.

“Rúben is a very good coach, one of the best in Portugal, he’s done an excellent job since Braga. He has an in-depth knowledge of the game and has a close relationship with the players. The way he’s growing, he won’t be in Portugal much longer. It won’t be for lack of opportunities that he won’t leave Portugal. He has dreams and ambitions of winning another title for Sporting and then the future will be in his hands.”

Klopp’s time at Liverpool will be hard to follow

Whoever replaces Klopp at Anfield will have a difficult job of emulating the success that the former Borussia Dortmund manager achieved.

The German manager’s ability to grind out results and bring out the maximum from less talented players is a quality few managers can show.

Klopp could have the perfect farewell if Liverpool end up beating Arsenal and Manchester City to the Premier League title.