Fabrizio Romano responds to Southgate Man Utd links as Ten Hag faces “important” period to understand his future

Transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided some exclusive insight into the recent links emerging that suggest Manchester United are keen to replace current manager Erik ten Hag with England boss Gareth Southgate.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Southgate is not going to be negotiating with anyone for the moment as his focus is on Euro 2024 with England.

Romano also says Man Utd have not started any discussions with Southgate, though he did concede that this looks like being an important period ahead for Ten Hag.

This is perhaps a hint that the Dutch tactician needs a strong end to the season to save his job at United, even if Romano also stressed that the former Ajax manager’s initial discussions with INEOS were positive.

Southgate to replace Ten Hag at Man United? It’s too early to say for now…

“Southgate won’t speak to any club before the Euros, this is very clear,” Romano said.

“Also, Man United haven’t opened talks with Southgate as of now. I’m still told that Ten Hag’s final two months will be important to understand his future but initial talks with INEOS were positive; so it’s time to be patient and see what happens.”

It will be interesting to see how this develops in the months ahead, but one imagines that many Red Devils fans will have mixed feelings about this update.

There will likely be some who want a change from Ten Hag after a slightly disappointing first two seasons in charge of the club, though there could perhaps still be time for the 54-year-old to win supporters around with a strong end to the campaign.

At the same time, Southgate probably isn’t the kind of candidate that will inspire much confidence, and United fans will hope he’s not going to be the main option if Ten Hag does move on.