Striker with 11 goals in 34 games heads Arsenal’s 10-man shortlist

It’s no secret that Arsenal have been searching for a centre-forward that’s a virtual guarantee of goals for a while now, and it seems that RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko has leapt to the head of a 10-man shortlist that the Gunners have compiled.

With 70 goals scored already this season – the most in the Premier League – it seems odd to be talking about Arsenal having such a requirement, however, it merely serves to underscore just how much more prolific the first team could be with an out-and-out goalscorer in situ.

According to Mirror Sport, Sesko, who the outlet note has 11 goals in 34 games this season, is on a summer shopping list that also includes the likes of Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak and, as football.london note, Viktor Gyokeres.

Benjamin Sesko is one of many Arsenal summer targets

The latter has an incredible 36 goals and 14 assists in 39 games this season, which makes you wonder why the Gunners and others weren’t interested in the Swedish international when he left Coventry City.

With a playing CV that also included Brighton and Hove Albion and Swansea City, scouts at Premier League clubs can’t say that they weren’t aware of the player.

Whether Sesko is the name that Mikel Arteta or Edu finally plump for, or if it’s someone else on their list, what’s clear is that the deal has to make sense in terms of Financial Fair Play.

The Gunners spent heavily last summer on the likes of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, and whilst sales could generate some headroom in terms of figures, Arsenal still need to be cautious.

Were they to win this season’s Premier League of course, they’d likely be a much more attractive proposition to players potentially being courted by them at this time.

It’s clear that the club have a project that is still in its infancy but which could be laying the foundations for a decade or more of success, and that could persuade new signings to come on board.