Tottenham old boy could return to North London this summer after European sojourn

This summer could be a vitally important one as they look to build on the sterling work that Ange Postecoglou has done in his first season in North London.

The proof of just how well the Australian has settled in is that no one appears to be pining after Harry Kane any longer, and given how instrumental the England captain was for the Lilywhites, that’s some feat.

A studious and diligent approach to the transfer market has to be respected, as the signings of Micky van de Ven and James Maddison have proved.

Not to mention getting the best out of Timo Werner who most clubs wouldn’t have touched with a barge pole.

Tottenham want Marcus Edwards

There has to be a longer term approach taken to what Postecoglou is trying to achieve rather than the immediacy that most football fans seem to adopt these days.

Success takes time and the Australian needs to be allowed to work. Even if it takes another season or more, the manager has shown within a short space of time that he is absolutely the right man for the job at White Hart Lane (or the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium if you prefer).

Another player that is apparently being monitored, according to Sky Sports, is Sporting’s Marcus Edwards.

The 25-year-old has been making a name for himself in the Portuguese league, and though he never really made it at Spurs as a youngster, Postecoglou clearly sees something there which he thinks he can work with.

Questions that might have been asked previously might well be parked on this occasion as supporters give the Australian the benefit of the doubt.

Tottenham will have competition should they follow up any initial interest, however, as the outlet also note that Oliver Glasner could be prepared to bring the player to Crystal Palace.